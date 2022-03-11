BOISE — Idaho is set to launch two major initiatives designed to divert troubled teens from the juvenile justice system, under budgets set by state lawmakers last week.
Plans call for using $6.5 million from the state general fund to set up “safe teen reception centers” around the state, which would provide a new placement option for law enforcement for “arrested, delinquent, ungovernable, or runaway youth who do not meet the admission guidelines for security detention,” according to documents. The centers would help connect the teens and their families with long-term, community-based resources.
Another $4.42 million from the state general fund would establish youth crisis centers across the state, similar to crisis centers now in place for adults, where 24-hour stays can provide safety, stabilization and immediate case management services.
Monty Prow, director of the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections, told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, “We are so excited to have this as a possibility for our youth and families in Idaho.” Teenagers in crisis now “either have to go to the hospital for short-term care or out of state,” Prow said. The funding, which was approved as a supplemental appropriation from which spending can start in the current year, will allow the department to “kickstart” establishing the new youth crisis centers and teen reception centers statewide, Prow said, with carry-over authority in the department’s budget to continue working on them next year.
The state’s fiscal year starts July 1.
Overall, the budget set by lawmakers for Juvenile Corrections for next year reflects a 6.2 percent increase in state general funds to $46 million. It cleared JFAC on a unanimous, 20-0 vote. Budget bills still need passage in both the House and Senate and the governor’s signature to become law, but they rarely change once they’re set by the 20-member joint committee.
Also last week, JFAC members approved a $5 million supplemental appropriation for the Idaho State Historical Society, in state general funds from the state’s huge budget surplus, for deferred maintenance and infrastructure improvements for historical projects and sites across the state, from repairing roofs and remodeling restrooms to digitizing records, acquiring land and upgrading exhibits and visitor services. The Old Idaho Penitentiary is among sites that would see major upgrades. The proposal cleared the joint committee on an 18-1 vote, with Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, dissenting.
The budget for the Historical Society for next year reflects a 5.5 percent increase in state general funds.
The budget for Idaho Public Television for next year reflects a 3.6 percent increase in state general funds, but an overall decrease of 70.5 percent, as the state budget system moves private donations out of the main appropriation to a continuous appropriation process, to reflect that timing of donations doesn’t always match the state fiscal year. Private donations have been tallied as part of IPTV’s total budget since 2014; they’ll still be reported and appear on the Transparent Idaho website. That budget bill was approved on an 18-2 vote, with Nate and Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, dissenting.
The budget for the Executive Office of the Governor includes just one line item, the every-four-years expense of $15,000 for a governor-elect transition, should a change in governor occur. If a governor is re-elected, the money reverts to the state general fund. That budget passed 17-2, with Nate and Giddings dissenting.