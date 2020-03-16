Marla Lawson of Lowman has announced her candidacy for the Idaho District 8 Senate seat.
Lowman, a Republican, is seeking the seat currently held by Steven Thayn.
Lawson said that Thayn has “lost his passion for conservative values” after 14 years in office. In a release, she promised “to be available and active 12 months a year.”
Lawson is secretary of the state GOP executive board, a Lowman precinct committee member and vice chairman of the Boise County Republicans. She vowed to step down from the executive board if elected to the Senate.
District 8 includes Custer, Lemhi, Boise, Valley and Gem counties.