Marla Lawson said she's challenging Sen. Steven Thayn to represent District 8 in the Idaho Senate because she can do more for industrious Idahoans.
"I observed a need for conservative leadership in the Senate," Lawson said.
Lawson sought the same position two years ago, when Thayn was re-elected.
Lawson believes in personal responsibility and a "do it yourself" mentality. She said state government has gotten too liberal recently, particularly regarding education and land management.
She said the Senate Education Committee, of which her opponent is vice chairman, made the incorrect decision when it chose to uphold Common Core standards in February. The statewide education standards have been criticized for focusing too much on English, math and science. In the past Lawson has said she would prefer a system that encourages more vocational education for Idaho students.
Lawson said how state government handles natural resources needs to change as well. She supports "responsible use of our natural resources." Lawson worries that Idaho's economy is too tourism-oriented and she said she would like to push more resources toward industries like logging, mining and agriculture.
If elected Lawson said she will try to loosen restrictions on natural resources, along with plans to bring industries like technology into Idaho to bolster the economy.
Looking forward, Lawson said the 2021 Legislative session will be tough, no matter who gets elected. Because the coronavirus pandemic has left Idaho's economy at a standstill, Lawson said it could take several years for small businesses in Idaho to recover. She said the 2021 Legislature will most likely have to come up with some form of a tax forgiveness program for businesses affected by the virus.
Lawson also expects Idaho senators and representatives will have a tough time dealing with increased Medicaid claims because of the coronavirus. As people continue to not work and the number of confirmed cases rise, Lawson said Idaho's Medicaid system will not be able to handle the massive influx of patients without health insurance.
Lawson likened it to the Department of Labor's current situation. Department officials reported in the three weeks since Gov. Brad Little declared a state of emergency, 77,430 unemployment claims have been filed. That is an increase of 7,400 percent.
Lawson said in such an uncertain future, the state government needs people who can make hard decisions. Lawson believes her conservative values make her the right candidate for the job. Lawson said being a conservative means being individually responsible so that when hard times hit, they can be weathered. Lawson said good conservatives who have their lives put together also have a responsibility to help their less fortunate neighbors, a belief that played heavily into her decision to run for the Senate.
"If we put that kind of thinking on the forefront," Lawson said, "we'll come out of this situation stronger."
Lawson is running for a two-year term in District 8, which encompasses Boise, Custer, Gem, Lemhi, and Valley counties. She faces incumbent Sen. Steven Thayn of Emmett in the May 19 Republican primary election. The winner of that contest advances to be the Republican nominee for the November general election. No Democrat has filed for the Senate seat.
Casting ballets will be different this election, which will be conducted by mail only as no polling places are allowed to open due to the coronavirus pandemic. Voters must request absentee ballots. All Idaho voters may request a ballot via the secretary of state's website at idahovotes.gov.
Custer County voters can request absentee ballots through the Custer County Clerk’s website at www.co.custer.id.us/wp-content/uploads/1/IDAHO-ELECTION-INFORMATION-2020-Lisa-Revised-03-18-20-4.pdf. To get there, go to the county’s website, http://www.co.custer.id.us/ and click on the drop-down tab for Departments, then choose Clerk. Scroll down the page to the Links section and click on 2020 Election Information/Forms. Or absentee request forms can be picked up in the foyer at the Custer County Courthouse.