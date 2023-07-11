The Gilmore townsite in Lemhi County has high levels of lead in surface soil and people who live in the area or visit multiple times a year are exposed to lead at levels that can cause harm, a new report has found, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Exposure to the contaminated soil for as little as one day a week for three months poses a significant health risk, the agency said.
The lead contamination at Gilmore is the result of large-scale hard rock mining operations and wind and water erosion of mining waste. The mines operated in the early 1900s and primarily produced lead and silver ore.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality took samples in 2016 and 2017 and found high concentrations of lead in the soil at the Gilmore townsite. At some locations, lead soil levels are more than 50 times greater than what is considered safe for residential areas. The evaluation and report conducted by the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry was posted on the agency’s website earlier this week.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare are working together to inform the public about the risk of exposure and are working with the local government to implement short term and long term actions for the townsite. Meetings were held in Lemhi and Bonneville counties earlier this spring to hear public input and surveys were mailed to landowners and site users. A summary of survey responses is available on DEQ’s website at www.deq.idaho.gov/gilmore. People can receive a printed copy of the survey by contacting Kevin Kostka at 208-515-6696 or kevin.kostka@deq.idaho.gov.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.