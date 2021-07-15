The Sawtooth forum and lecture series hosted by the Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association has resumed in Stanley this summer.
Association Executive Director Lin Gray said presentations are planned at 5 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 27 at the Stanley Museum. This year's theme is "mountain chronicles." Presentations take place on the museum lawn and physical distancing options are available, she said. People should bring chairs or something to sit on.
The weekly schedule is:
n July 16 -- Stories of miners and prospectors in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, presented by retired Forest Service mining engineer Jeff Gabardi.
n July 23 -- The Guiding Life: Perspectives from Idaho women guides, presented by local guides Julie Meissner, Rebekah Cain and Bev Angel.
n July 30 -- Cosmic Artillery: Meteors and their impact on our planet and civilization, presented by Idaho State University Professor Tim Frazier.
n Aug. 6 -- Climate change in Idaho, presented by Boise State University Associate Professor Jen Pierce.
n Aug. 13 -- Hummingbirds, presented by Jessica Pollock and Heidi Ware Carlisle of the Intermountain Bird Observatory.
n Aug. 20 -- American pikas, presented by Erik Beever with the Northern Rocky Mountain Science Center.
n Aug. 27 -- Ocean to Idaho, a study of fish migration, presented by Tight Line Media CEO Kris Millgate.