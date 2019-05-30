The rain stopped Monday morning and a bit of sun broke through the clouds, so wind was the only element the 56 people who attended the Challis American Legion Memorial Day ceremony had to battle.
Before the backdrop of the Custer County Veterans Memorial at the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park, Legion Commander Tom Pettit read the speech provided by the Legion's national headquarters, reminding the audience of the sacrifices made by veterans. Memorial Day was established to recognize the military members who died in service, but essentially now serves as a day to honor all veterans.
Pettit's speech pointed out that the 75th anniversary of the Normandy invasion will be recognized on June 6. A delegation of World War II soldiers is traveling to France to pay respects to the thousand of Allied heroes who died there.
He talked about Brent Taylor, a major in the Utah National Guard, who was also the mayor of Ogden, Utah. Taylor was killed in Afghanistan in 2018 shortly after posting a social media message related to the upcoming election in which he asked Americans to vote. Taylor wrote that no matter which party won the election, Americans have much more that unites them than divides them.
Pettit spoke of the irrelevance of politics to a family who hears the words "we regret to inform you."
The speech referred to Andy Rooney of 60 Minutes fame who interviewed D-Day survivors for Stars and Stripes. Rooney wrote that "all they saw was dead friends. Guys drowning in the water and dead people around them." At military headquarters the battle was deemed a success, but it didn't look that way to the guys who were fighting and saw it firsthand. It turned out the soldiers on the line were wrong "and the people who had the grand view of it were right," Rooney wrote.
America continues to lose military heroes every day, Pettit said. Since the American Revolution, 1 million Americans have died in wars or conflicts.
"We honor all of them, not just those with the highest medals or the heroes who fought in the most famous battles," he said. "They all died so we can continue to cherish the things that we love -- freedom, country and family."
The speech urged people to remember the family members of fallen members of the military by offering simple assistance -- to babysit, mow a yard, fix a car.
"We cannot bring back the departed, but we can honor their sacrifice by caring for those whom they loved the most."
Pettit asked members of the audience to consider reaching out to their elected representatives in Congress about a Legion request to expand membership in the Legion. Legionnaires have asked Congress to declare that the United States has been continuously engaged in a state of war since Dec. 7, 1941. Therefore, any member of the military since then could qualify as a wartime veteran and be eligible to join the Legion in addition to service men and women who were enlisted from April 6, 1917 to Nov. 11, 1918.