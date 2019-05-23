Two Memorial Day services are scheduled in Challis on Monday, May 27.
Members of the Challis American Legion Philip Kirk Post 109 plan a flag-raising ceremony at the Challis Cemetery at 8 a.m. In addition to the raising of the flag, the national anthem will be played and the bell at the Challis Community Church will ring, Legion commander Tom Pettit said.
Then at 11 a.m. a ceremony takes place at the Custer County Veterans Memorial at the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park, Pettit said. That event includes a speech delivered by Pettit, a three-gun volley and the playing of Taps.
Mackay Legion members post about 350 flags at graves of service members around the region prior to Memorial Day weekend, Commander Campbell Gardett said, to honor those men and women.
May Cemetery Association board members meet on Monday for their annual meeting at 1 p.m. at the May Community Hall. The group always meets on Memorial Day. Volunteers gathered in Clayton last week to spruce up their cemetery in advance of Memorial Day.