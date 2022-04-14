BOISE (AP) — Idaho lawmakers wrapped up this year’s legislative session on the last day of March after taking action that included passing the state’s largest ever income tax cut of $600 million and one of the nation’s most restrictive abortion bans.
The Republican-dominated Legislature adjourned the 81-day session without passing any meaningful property tax relief.
Lawmakers approved $325 million for water infrastructure and more than $800 million for transportation costs and deferred maintenance on state buildings. That includes constructing an 848-bed women’s prison.
The $600 million income tax cut includes a one-time $350 million in rebates and $250 million in permanent income tax reductions going forward for people and businesses.
Other notable legislation that became law included a record $300 million increase in the K-12 public schools budget. Lawmakers approved a 7 percent increase in educator salaries and increased health insurance benefits. A bill to fund optional full-day kindergarten was passed.
“I think we did some great good,” said Democratic Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, a retired teacher. “This has been a good year for education. We still have more to do. I think schools are feeling pretty good about what we did this year.”
“In all my years, I have never seen a more successful legislative session that produced so many positive results for the people we serve,” Little said in a statement.
“We achieved what I never thought we could – ‘the trifecta’ – which is record tax relief, record education investments and record transportation investments in one year.”
Little signed into law a bill modeled after a Texas statute banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy and allowing it to be enforced through lawsuits to avoid constitutional court challenges. The measure allows people who would have been family members to sue for a minimum of $20,000 a doctor who performs an abortion after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo.
Little also signed a bill that dramatically increases the secrecy surrounding Idaho’s execution drugs. The law prohibits Idaho officials from revealing where they obtain the drugs used in lethal injections, even if the officials are ordered to do so by a judge.
Lawmakers approved the $643 million higher education budget for Boise State University, Idaho State University, Lewis-Clark State College and the University of Idaho. That budget had been cut last year amid concerns over critical race theory, a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism.
Lawmakers also approved the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s $4 billion Medicaid budget.
Legislation approved by the House that never got a hearing in the Senate included a bill prohibiting gender reassignment surgeries and gender-affirming health care such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy for minors. The proposed law said a violation would be a felony punishable by up to life in prison. Another law approved by the House but that didn’t get a hearing in the Senate was a bill to fine librarians $1,000 and send them to jail for a year for checking out material to a minor that could harm them. The proposed law didn’t define what could harm a minor.
Another bill to prohibit the use of ballot drop boxes passed the House but never got a hearing in the Senate.
“I think we saw the culmination of an alarming trend in recent years of a House majority caucus that has lost its way from small government conservatism and spends an undue amount of time telling people what to do with their lives,” said Democratic House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel. “But we did get some good things done.”