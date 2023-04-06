The Idaho House of Representatives and Idaho Senate mostly wrapped up their business for the year last Friday and went into a recess until Thursday, April 6 to see if Gov. Brad Little will sign or veto the last of the late-session bills legislators passed.

After missing their self-imposed deadline to wrap up the session March 24, legislators moved closer to adjournment this week by passing the rewritten Medicaid budget and public schools budgets, as well as passing a property tax reduction package into law by overriding Little’s veto of House Bill 292.


