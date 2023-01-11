BOISE — Education funding, property tax relief and a tug of war over how best to use Idaho's whopping budget surplus will be a focus for lawmakers as they gather in Boise this week for the 2023 legislative session.

As usual, Republicans hold a supermajority in the Idaho Statehouse. But this year, there are a lot of new faces, about 40 out of 105 lawmakers are newly elected.


