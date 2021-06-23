Eight eastern Idaho counties, including Custer and Lemhi, are poised to give Eastern Idaho Public Health almost 34 percent more in funding than they would have in past years.
The increase is the result of a bill Idaho legislators passed this year that removes long-standing state funds for local public health agencies as part of a complex budgetary maneuver. Under the bill, HB 316, anyone who is eligible for any form of Medicaid or to purchase private health insurance and who doesn’t enroll or buy that insurance would be ineligible for assistance through county indigent or state catastrophic health care programs. The bill assumes counties would save so much money they can cover the state’s funding for local public health efforts.
Besides Custer and Lemhi, the health district includes Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison and Teton counties. The eight counties, approved about $380,000 in funds as a result of the bill. The counties also approved a combined $1.12 million in usual funds for the health district.
Eastern Idaho counties will give a combined total of $1.5 million to the regional public health agency in the fiscal year, that begins July 1.
Idaho voters approved Medicaid expansion to include more low-income earners commonly called the working poor. The change took effect in January 2020, enrolling 109,000 additional people by May 2021. Legislators anticipated that as more people became insured, fewer people would be uninsured and need help paying steep emergency-related hospital bills.
The state and counties have a conjoined program that offers loans for emergencies to people deemed medically indigent. Counties cover bills up to $11,000, while the state’s catastrophic health fund helps with costs above that. The state program last year didn’t save money as a result of expansion, but counties already started to see some savings, the Post Register previously reported.
The Legislature’s bill relied on estimates that counties would eventually save $12 million a year as a result, and they would take over funding of public health districts — which would no longer receive an annual appropriation of state general funds, currently $9.8 million.
HB 316 takes effect March 1, 2022.