Lemhi County Airport board members plan to upgrade the airport’s fuel farm this spring, now the grant to pay for the work is fully approved.
“It’s been in the works for five to six years at least and we’re finally going to get it,” Jim Crawford, vice chairman of the airport board, said.
Crawford and the rest of the board met in early February with Nathan Culvala, project manager with TO Engineers of Meridian. A grant from the Federal Aviation Administration will pay to replace three 25-year-old underground fuel tanks that hold about 1,000 gallons each. Two above-ground tanks that can store 1,800 gallons each will be installed. A new staging area for fuel trucks north of the fuel farm will also be constructed.
Last September, the FAA approved a $1 million grant for the Salmon project. Board members expected to receive the grant money earlier, but it was delayed, Crawford said. Now that things are underway, Crawford expects to start work in March and complete the project within four months.