The estimate for the volume of cobalt available to be mined at First Cobalt’s Iron Creek Project in Lemhi County has been revised upwards.
First Cobalt officials announced a new high-grade mineral resource estimate in mid-January after completing an infill drill program that focused on converting inferred resources to indicated resources. Indicated shows a much higher degree of confidence in the resource estimate than inferred, which is more speculative.
According to a news release from First Cobalt, the infill drill program resulted in a 49 percent conversion to the indicated category and a 12 percent increase in contained cobalt metal.
The indicated resource estimate is 2.4 million tons at 0.32 of a percent cobalt equivalent for 12.3 million pounds of contained cobalt and inferred resource of 2.97 million tons at 0.28 of a percent cobalt equivalent for an additional 12.7 million pounds of contained cobalt, the news release states.
Following this latest evaluation, 49 percent of the tons from the 2018 maiden inferred resource estimate were upgraded to indicated resources, while tonnage increased by 10 percent.
First Cobalt officials said upgrading the Iron Creek resource to a higher confidence level did not result in a decrease in the resource grade, “highlighting the strong continuity of mineralization.”
First Cobalt President and CEO Trent Mell said the results “exceeded our expectations and confirms that we have a continuous deposit.”
First Cobalt personnel pursued the infill drilling effort as the cobalt market began to show signs of short-term weakness, Mell said, because infill drilling is more cost effective since several holes can be drilled from a single drill station.
The deepest hole, drilled to a depth of 2,000 feet, shows mineralization extends beyond, providing targets for further drilling, he said.
Next for the project, Mell said, is to drill along the strike at a depth to add tons and to conduct geophysical surveys to understand the potential of nearby targets, including the Ruby zone, which is about a mile away from the Iron Creek Project.
Mell said thicker zones of mineralization occur in the eastern and western portions of the resource, which also contain higher grades of cobalt and copper. Drilling in the central portion of the resource showed thickness of mineralization is consistent, rather than thinned, as had been shown in historic resource models of the area.
The updated report indicates that underground extraction may be more effective than surface mining, Mell said.
The Iron Creek Project is one of the few primary cobalt deposits in America, First Cobalt officials said. Mineralization remains open along strike and down-dip, suggesting strong potential for significant future resource growth.
“Primary cobalt deposits are exceptionally rare around the world and we have a large and growing resource in America where sourcing critical minerals is a priority,” Mell said. “Identifying future sources of this critical mineral is a growing priority worldwide for both industrial and strategic purposes.” The U.S. Geological Survey has deemed the Idaho cobalt belt strategically important as a domestic supply of cobalt, he said.
This year, First Cobalt’s primary focus is to recommission its refinery in Ontario, Canada, Mell said. He expects two feasibility studies on that project to be completed before the end of March.
“Pending the results of those studies, we will then work toward recommissioning the refinery by” the end of the year, he said.
First Cobalt’s Iron Creek project consists of mining patents and exploration claims on 1,698 acres.