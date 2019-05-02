Lemhi County voters won’t decide in May whether to join the College of Eastern Idaho college district.
But, backers of the proposal to join the district say the question will come before voters — either in November or next May.
The May 21 election can’t occur because Lemhi County officials failed to file one document with the Idaho State Department of Education, according to Dana Cotton, director of the Lemhi Education Project. It was an oversight, but because it didn’t happen the election can’t proceed this month.
Cotton is one of three key organizers of the proposal to have Lemhi County join the college district. She said the group was “pretty disappointed and devastated for a minute, but then we said ... we will move forward.”
The paperwork to have the question on the November ballot has already been taken care of, Cotton said, but organizers plan to evaluate that timing more and determine whether to proceed in November or wait until May.
“We want to do what’s best for us,” Cotton said. With only about a week since they learned that the May 21 vote couldn’t happen, they haven’t had much time to evaluate the options. They still have to learn all the various deadlines for filing documents with the county and state to be considered on either ballot and to see what other issues voters face in those two elections.
They looked for a checklist to make sure nothing got missed, but no one had such a document, Cotton said. So, they are developing their own such list.
Meanwhile, the public meetings about the proposal have all been canceled, but will eventually be rescheduled. The group’s Facebook page will continue to be updated as the process continues, she said.
The Lemhi Education Project was the driving force behind the request to have Lemhi County join the district for the Idaho Falls-based community college. If approved, higher education courses would be conducted in Salmon at the College of Eastern Idaho, Salmon Valley campus, fulfilling a need that Cotton says continues to grow.
The cost to Lemhi County property owners to join the district would be $15 per $100,000 of assessed value per year. That amount is mandated by the state and can’t be increased or decreased.