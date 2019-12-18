Lemhi County received $2.1 million in grants to improve aprons at the airport, and Airport Board Vice Chairman Jim Crawford said it came at the right time.
“I can’t begin to say how badly one apron needed to be replaced,” said Crawford. “We’ve been trying to do it since before I joined the board and I’ve been on it for four years.”
An apron is where planes and helicopters are parked during loading, unloading and refueling.
The Airport Board hired TO Engineering from Boise and Gale Lim Construction from Blackfoot to make the improvements. Crawford said the new aprons will allow bigger, heavier aircraft to park at the airport, adding value to the “already booming” airport.
Crawford said the improvements to the aprons are part of a larger effort to update the airport and make it “state of the art.”
It’s all keeping the board very busy, said Crawford.
He said the board intends to replace three underground fuel tanks with two above-ground tanks. The three underground hold 1,000 gallons each and Crawford said board members are worried they might start leaking. The new, 1,800-gallon tanks will be more secure and less potentially damaging to the environment, according to Crawford.
Lemhi County Airport will also get three new hangars in the near future. Crawford said the hangars will provide more space to store planes once they taxi away from an apron. Crawford said no official schedule has been determined for when the improvements will be finished. Heavy rainfall this year caused big delays in constructing the new aprons.
The grants come from U.S. Department of Transportation. They are part of an $8.2 million effort to improve airports across Idaho, which is part of an $485 million federal investment in American airports. Airports in Pocatello, Buhl, Gooding and Twin Falls also received grants in this go-round.