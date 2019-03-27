What could be winter's last gasp in East Idaho is expected to resemble more of a whimper in most places.
Snow and rain are expected to fall on East Idaho Wednesday evening through Thursday night but the snow will likely not fall in large enough quantities to cause problems in most areas.
The exceptions will be Lemhi County, which could receive up to 6 inches of snow, as well as the Island Park and Spencer areas, which could receive up to 4 inches of snow.
The rest of East Idaho's higher elevation areas including Ashton, Driggs, Victor, Palisades, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Bone, Lava Hot Springs, Inkom, Downey, Arimo, McCammon, Thatcher, Arbon, Rockland and Arco are forecast to receive rain and up to 1 inch of snow Wednesday evening through Thursday night.
East Idaho's lower elevation areas including Pocatello, American Falls, Burley, Fort Hall, Atomic City, Malad, Preston, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Rigby and Rexburg are forecast to receive rain Wednesday evening through Thursday night. It's possible East Idaho's lowlands could get some snow late Thursday night but accumulations are expected to be less than a half-inch.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Lemhi County and a special weather alert for the Spencer and Island Park areas because of the snow expected to fall in those places. Motorists are being told to use caution while driving in those areas.
The weather service's forecast is calling for rain and snow to possibly fall on East Idaho on Friday as well but snow accumulations even in the higher elevations are forecast to be less than a half-inch. No winter weather alerts or warnings have yet been issued regarding Friday's possible precipitation in East Idaho.
The central Idaho mountains including Stanley, Challis, Sun Valley and Ketchum are under a special weather alert calling for rain and up to 4 inches of snow Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night.
No other winter weather alerts or warnings are in effect in Idaho.
Outside of the state, winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect in Montana, winter storm watches are in effect in Wyoming and hazardous weathers alerts are in effect in Utah and Nevada because of the incoming rain and snow.