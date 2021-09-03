Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Deaths No. 9 and 10 from the coronavirus were reported in the last week in Lemhi County.
Eastern Idaho Public Health officials said a man in his 80s died from the virus Friday. No information about the second death has yet been released.
Lemhi County currently has 31 active cases, including one patient who is in the hospital with the virus. Since the outbreak began last year, Lemhi County has had 616 confirmed cases of the virus.
Custer County’s active case count on Monday was 10, including one new case confirmed on Monday. No new deaths have been reported in Custer County in months. The county’s COVID-19 death count still stands at three. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Custer County has had 268 confirmed cases of the virus.
In Butte County, nine active cases were listed by Southeastern Idaho Public Health on Monday. A total of 229 cases have been reported in Butte County since the pandemic began. Just one death has been recorded in Butte County.
Across Idaho, 220,163 active cases were reported Monday while the death count had reached 2,331. On Monday, another 1,312 people were listed as confirmed or probable coronavirus patients in Idaho.