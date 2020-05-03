Lemhi County’s air quality improved from being the 15th-most polluted to being the 21st-most polluted county in the U.S., according to the 2020 State of the Air report released by the American Lung Association.
According to a news release from the association, Lemhi County’s annual particle pollution now meets the air quality standard. Shoshone County ranks No. 23 on the list.
Overall, Idaho’s air quality improved, the report shows, but some areas still have unhealthy levels of air pollution, the association’s Holly Harvey said.
Idaho’s air quality suffers because of an increasing number of wildfires in the state and neighboring states, Harvey said.