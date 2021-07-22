Burn restrictions implemented earlier this month in Lemhi County have been lifted by the Department of Environmental Quality.
Improved air quality in the county allowed for the ban to be lifted, according to Roger Sauer with the DEQ. People can burn wood stoves and conduct outdoor burns again.
Air quality in Lemhi County is now in the moderate category, where it’s forecast to remain, he said. That means air quality is acceptable, but people who are “unusually sensitive” to air pollution may experience health impacts and should consider reducing the amount of time they spend outside, he said.