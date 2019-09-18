Custer County Assessor Jacquel Bruno was elected secretary of the Idaho Association of County Assessors at the group’s recent meeting in Burley.
Jenny Rosin, Lemhi County assessor, was elected president of the group at the Aug. 28 gathering. She will preside over four association meetings in the next year and serve as the primary contact for the association. Rosin has been the assessor in Lemhi County since 2011. She’s held numerous positions in the state assessor’s group which is made up of the 44 elected county assessors in Idaho. The association formulates standards and principles for county assessors, encourages legislation and public support for efficiency in public office and provides continuing education for county assessors.
Other new officers are vice president, Aaron Cook from Caribou County; treasurer, Stacy Dreyer from Adams County; historian, Justin Baldwin from Gooding County; and immediate past president, Dwight Davis from Cassia County.