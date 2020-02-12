A Salmon agency is in the running for rural transit funds provided through the Idaho Transportation Department.
This year the state is providing $22.3 million in funds for the cities, public agencies and private nonprofits that offer transportation in remote parts of the state. Officials from 30 programs applied this year, requesting just $23 million.
Lemhi Rides, a public transportation service in Salmon that’s run by the county’s Economic Development Association applied for $328,432. According to the application, Lemhi Rides relies on grants and matching funds to cover at least half of its operating costs.
The agency’s application said that it had provided 9,344 rides in Lemhi County between April 2018 and March 2019, including more than 4,000 rides for non-emergency medical transportation and 3,200 rides for the public.
The other applicant in the region is the Southern Teton Area Rapid Transit bus in Jackson, Wyoming. While the system largely operates in the areas around Grand Targhee Resort in Teton County, Wyoming, the agency requested more than $1.7 million from Idaho to expand the shuttle service it runs to Victor and Driggs during the summer for resort staff and the public.
Public comment on the applications will be sought by the transportation department through March 4. Comments should be submitted to Kristina Laskin at ptbilling@itd.idaho.gov.