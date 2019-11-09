Lemhi County voters said no to a plan to join the College of Eastern Idaho's college district in the Nov. 5 general election.
Some 1,472 of the 2,313 people who voted in Lemhi County voted against the measure. That translated to 64 percent. The measure was supported by 36 percent of the voters, 841 people.
Lemhi County’s joining the CEI community college district would have meant a tax increase of $15 per $100,000 of assessed value, minus exemptions.
Salmon voters agreed to extend the community's local option tax, which assesses a 4 percent fee on overnight accommodations. The tax is commonly called a "bed tax."
Of the 807 city residents who voted on that question, 652 -- 81 percent -- said to keep the tax going. Nineteen percent, 155 voters, voted against extending the tax. It was first implemented 10 years ago, with a requirement it come before voters again in 10 years.