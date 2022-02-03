Learning in everyday spaces is the motto of the Idaho Libraries and Laundromats program which the Challis Public Library has joined.
The Challis Library and the Challis Laundromat teamed up to create a library outreach literacy center in the laundromat on Pleasant Avenue.
A grant from the Idaho Commission for Libraries is paying for the project, Challis Library Director Becky Mitchell said. Mitchell said getting laundromat owner Tom Coates on board was key to the project. Coates was easily convinced, she said, and wanted to be involved. “He’s been pretty supportive,” she said of Coates.
Challis is one of 13 Idaho communities selected for the program, Mitchell said, and by far the smallest. The other dozen Idaho libraries to receive grants are in Priest Lake, Post Falls, two in Coeur d’Alene, Lewiston, Caldwell, Meridian, Boise, Victor, Pocatello, Gooding and Twin Falls.
Three pilot programs operated in Idaho last year, Mitchell said, and state library officials were happy enough with the results to expand it this year. A study of library outreach programs in Chicago showed that putting libraries in everyday spaces “really helped with early literacy,” Mitchell said.
The grant from the state paid for furniture, including a kid-size table and chairs; posters and children’s books. Books for adults are provided via donations from patrons to the local library, Mitchell said. People frequently donate books to the library which in turn are offered free to library visitors. And, The HUB is a regular book donor to the library, she said. “It takes a community,” Mitchell said.
Adults may take the free books home from the laundromat and return them later, or donate another book they no longer need, or just read the book while they’re doing laundry. She asks that donated books or magazines be taken to the library, not the laundromat, and staffers will restock the mini library as needed.
The children’s books are intended to remain at the laundromat, Mitchell said. The library will receive 20 new children’s books each month for two years which she’ll take to the laundromat to keep the offerings fresh. Kids sometimes are hard on books, she acknowledged, so some of the books may be tossed if they get too beat up.
There are toys, coloring books, magnetic boards with letters and numbers and educational games for kids, too, including some wood blocks that kids can trace to learn how to write letters and numbers.
Those blocks were donated by Challis teacher Erika Cotant, Mitchell said.
Laundromat patron Ken McCoy found the tiny library less than a week after Mitchell and her staff had set it up on Jan. 15.
“This is great,” McCoy said thumbing through a couple of books on the grown-up table. “I’m glad Tom Coates let you guys do this.”
He told Mitchell he had plenty of Western books and cookbooks that he’d donate to the laundromat library. He said the project is sure to be a benefit for Challis.
The process to get the program established went really fast, Mitchell said.
“This was definitely an easier grant to apply for,” she said. “The big thing was we needed an on-board, dedicated partner. When I read it, I knew this community was a great fit for the program and a good way to reach the underserved.”
When she and her crew were setting things up that Saturday last month, Mitchell said “every laundromat patron came to see what we were doing.” People of all ages offered positive support for the project and shared stories about how important libraries had been in their lives, she said.