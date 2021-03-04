Challis Public Library employees could get a 50 cent an hour raise, pending approval by the Challis City Council.
Challis Library Director Becky Mitchell said she believes her staff deserves a raise.
Mitchell said library employees receive a pay increase each year, but because of a bevy of grants, donations and COVID-19 pandemic relief, this year she asked for more than the small percent increase the city usually approves. The library has spent less than council members approved in its budget for several years, Mitchell said.
To make sure the library is around for people to use, Mitchell said people who work there need to be compensated properly. This is the first year in a long time that every member of her part-time workforce has lasted more than a single year, and in the midst of a pandemic Mitchell said loyalty like that deserves recognition.
Expenses such as cleaning supplies that would have come out of the budget were covered from unexpected sources. Mitchell said the library normally budgets $200 a year for sanitation and cleaning materials, but $500 from the federal government’s COVID-19 relief covered that bill. More cleaning occurred this year, she said, the extra money was needed.
The library recently obtained an $8,000 grant for technology and workforce development and purchased 10 new laptops for the library staff. After some training, library workers will use the laptops to help patrons with job applications and other web-based activities, Mitchell said.
As for the library’s traditional role of encouraging reading, Mitchell said several large donations of well-maintained books this year have kept the library stocked.
All of these contributions slackened the stress on the library’s budget, which gave Mitchell more money for pay increases. Mitchell acknowledged that it is strange to have a run of good luck like this during a pandemic, especially considering the library had to close last year and its employees were furloughed for several weeks.
However, because patrons used the library during the pandemic it showed the library has value.