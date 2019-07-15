Lightning ignited 11 new fires in the Salmon-Challis National Forest between July 8 and 15. Some have been called out, others are holding steady and others have grown quickly, forest officials report.
At the same time, the fire danger in the central region has been bumped up to high, because of high temperatures and wind that are quickly drying out the forest.
The newest fire -- the Ulysses Fire is about 1.5 miles south of Ulysses Mountain and 5.5 miles northwest of North Fork. It covers 2 acres and ins burning in grass and timber where many dead and downed trees are found. Six firefighters are staffing the fire, assisted by water drops two helicopters. it was reported July 15.
The Dry Fire was reported the afternoon of July 14. It's 2.5 miles south of the confluence of the Main Salmon and Panther Creek, about 21 miles southwest of North Fork, about 2 miles inside the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. So far, 20 firefighters have been sent to the 15-acre fire that is burning in grass and dead and downed trees.
The Stoddard fire, also reported July 14, is burning about a tenth of an acre about 2 miles west of the historic Stoddard Lookout in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. It is being monitored, but allowed to play out naturally.
Another fire reported on July 14 is the Anita Fire, near the confluence of the Middle Fork and Main Salmon rivers. It's also small, about a tenth of an acre. Early Monday afternoon it was considered 100 percent contained and controlled and the six firefighters on the scene were scheduled to return to Salmon.
The fourth fire reported on July 14, was near the Anita Fire. The Long Fire was contained to a tenth of an acre and called out on July 15. Firefighters assigned to that fire also returned to Salmon on Monday, forest officials said.
The Moose Fire was reported late the afternoon of July 11 about seven miles southwest of North Fork. It burned about a tenth of an acre and was called out on July 12.
Also on July 11, the Dummy Fire was reported at the head of Birch and Camp creeks, just south of Williams Lake about 12 miles southwest of Salmon. It burned 2 acres and was called contained and controlled on July 15.
The Shady Fire was reported the evening of July 10. It is about two miles east of the Seafoam guard station in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. It's estimated at 1,000 acres in subalpine fir and lodgepole pine. It continues to burn in Shady and Castro creeks with additional fire activity in a drainage to the east of Castro Creek. Fire activity picked up during the weekend, backing downhill, with short crown runs with short range spotting during wind gusts.
A type 2 wildland crew of 27 firefighters with two fire engines is assigned to the fire, but because of fire conditions firefighters haven't been able to directly engage with the fire. Instead, they are using point protection strategy to minimize exposure to firefighters and protect mining and Forest Service infrastructure in the area.
The Queen Fire about six miles northwest of Salmon was reported July 10 and called out the same day. It burned one-quarter of an acre.
The Birch Fire was reported July 8 near Birch Creek about six miles upstream from the confluence of Panther Creek and the Main Salmon. The 2-acre fire was called out on July 10.
The Trapper Fire, reported July 8, was called out July 9. It burned about a tenth of an acre in the Trapper Gulch area.
The Waterfall Fire in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness Area was listed as inactive on Monday, following four days of no significant fire activity. The fire was reported July 7. It burned about 300 acres on the east side of the Middle Fork Salmon River about one mile southeast of the confluence of the Middle Fork and Big Creek. It continues to be monitored.