New lightning fires continue to be detected in the Salmon-Challis Forest as the central Idaho fire zone has moved into the very high fire danger category. Some of the new fires were quickly called out while others are growing slowly.
The Cove Creek Fire has prompted an emergency trail closure on Owl Creek Trail from the Salmon River Road to its junction with Colson Creek Road and its junction with Forest Service Road 43 at Horsefly Spring. That fire is 23 miles southeast of North Fork. It covers 1,704 acres and has a crew of 47 firefighters on scene with more firefighters on their way to assist. It’s burning in the scar from the 2012 Mustang Complex Fire. The Cove Creek Fire was reported Aug. 3.
The Skull Fire is burning about 3 acres 23 miles southwest of North Fork on the west side of the Owl Creek drainage. It is near the Cove Creek Fire and fire managers anticipate the Cove Creek Fire will consume the Skull Fire.
The Pistol Creek Fire is burning about a third of an acre south of Pistol Creek in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. It was reported Aug. 3. Like most other fires in the wilderness, it is being monitored, but not battled. A flyover of that fire on Sunday showed no new activity.
The 15-acre Jenny Fire was reported July 28 in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, about 38 miles southwest of Salmon. A helicopter is dropping water on the fire to cool its edges and slow its spread. The fire is being monitored, but not fought by a ground crew because of difficult terrain.
The 5-acre Paradise Fire is burning 44 miles northwest of Challis, in the Frank Church wilderness. It’s in an old burn scar, according to forest officials, in steep, inaccessible terrain. Like the Jenny Fire, a helicopter is dropping water on the Paradise Fire as firefighters monitor it.
The Stoddard Fire continues to burn about two miles west of the Stoddard Lookout in the Frank Church wilderness. It was reported July 14 and has not spread beyond the one snag it is burning. It is being allowed to play out naturally as it’s monitored. Fire managers expect it to burn out soon.
Likewise, the Shady Fire, two miles east of Seafoam Guard Station in the Frank Church wilderness, continues to grow slowly. It has burned 4,085 acres and is the largest fire burning in the area now. A crew of 24 remains assigned to the fire, mostly for monitoring efforts. The fire was reported July 10. Road and trail closures remain in effect because of the Shady Fire, Amy Baumer with the Forest Service said. Sheep Mountain Road and Sheep Creek Trail have partial closures. Duffield Trail and Bernard Creek Trail are completely closed.
The Twenty Five Fire, reported Aug. 3 is located west of the Middle Fork Salmon River in the Frank Church wilderness. Firefighters flew over the fire on Sunday and saw limited activity on the fire’s edge. It is being monitored, but allowed to burn. As of Monday, it was less than a tenth of an acre.
Firefighters continue to battle the 41-acre Big Deer Fire about 23 miles west of Salmon, west of the Panther Creek drainage and north of the Big Deer drainage. It was reported Aug. 3. One hot shot firefighting crew, an air attack team and one helicopter have been assigned to the fire.
Also on Aug. 3, the 17-acre Hot Springs Fire was reported. It’s 18 miles southwest of North Fork and three miles southwest of Pine Creek bridge and is staffed.
The 2.5-acre Swamp Fire was reported Aug. 2 about 14 miles northeast of Stanley. Nine firefighters with a helicopter had the fire 100 percent contained on Monday afternoon.
The Waterfall Fire, reported on July 7, burned 300 acres but was listed as inactive on Monday. It continues to be monitored. It is one mile southeast of the confluence of the Middle Fork Salmon River and Big Creek in the Frank Church wilderness.
The Wet Creek Fire is about 15 miles northeast of Mackay. It was reported Aug. 2 and burned about a quarter of acre by Monday when forest officials said it was 100 percent contained and cleanup efforts were underway.
Multiple fires were quickly called out in the last week.
The Bear Fire was reported Aug. 2 and out on Aug 4. It burned a tenth of an acre 22 miles southwest of North Fork. The Electronic Fire was reported July 31 and was out on Aug. 1 after burning one-tenth of an acre 12 miles southwest of North Fork. The Wagon Fire was reported July 30 and July 31 after burning one-quarter of an acre 20 miles northwest of Salmon.
The White Goat Fire was reported July 27 and called out July 28. It burned a tenth of an acre 18 miles northwest of Challis. About one-fifth of an acre burned in the Nez Perce Fire 16 miles northeast of North Fork. It was reported July 27 and called out July 29. A fire 12 miles south of Salmon, the Porcupine Fire, was also reported July 27 and called out two days later after burning one-tenth of an acre.
The North Moose Fire was reported July 27 and out on July 28, burning about a tenth of an acre 19 miles north of North Fork. The Tilly Fire, reported July 28, burned less than one acre about 20 miles southeast of Salmon. It was called out on July 29.