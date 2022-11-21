Killing Wolves

This 2019 aerial file photo provided by the National Park Service shows the Junction Butte wolf pack in Yellowstone National Park. 

 National Park Service photo

BILLINGS, Mont. — A Montana judge has temporarily restricted wolf hunting and trapping near Yellowstone and Glacier national parks and imposed tighter statewide limits on killing the predators, amid concerns that looser hunting rules adopted last year could harm their population.

State officials authorized the killing of 450 wolves during the winter of 2021-22, but ended up shutting down hunting near Yellowstone National Park after 23 wolves from the park were killed, most of them in Montana.


