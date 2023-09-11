The lineup of songs roared out by a Texas band at this year’s Braun Brothers Reunion defied labels.
The Vandoliers, who boast that their music is for everyone, showed their musical range, bellowing out rock ‘n roll, country, punk, alt-country, metal and songs that didn’t seem to fit a particular category during their Thursday evening set.
Frontman Josh Fleming held true to another Vandoliers’ claim — engaging the audience. He led people in the wave, shout-backs of chorus lines, hand clapping and waving.
BBR was night 1 of a two-month tour the Vandoliers started in mid-August that is taking them across the United States and to the United Kingdom. Fleming repeatedly thanked the crowd, revving them up each time.
“We’re your new punk rock friends. Thanks for inviting us,” he shouted. “Thanks for supporting live music. Thanks for coming out to the middle of the mountains to support red dirt music.”
Fleming and company had the crowd roaring as Thursday’s headliners, Micky and the Motorcars, took the stage. Led by two of the four Braun brothers, Micky and Gary Braun and bandmates didn’t let their fans down. Hundreds of people sang along with the younger Braun brothers on every tune. People were on their feet dancing, clapping and cheering.
As evening turned to night and the sky darkened, the multi-colored lights on the stage highlighted the band’s hats and instruments. Micky and Gary brought a couple of guest performers on stage to join them — Kip Attaway chimed in on “Rock Springs to Cheyenne” — a song Attaway penned. Courtney Patton joined Micky on “Road to You,” which they co-wrote.
Gary and Micky returned to the stage early Saturday, with their brothers Cody and Willy, dad Muzzie and Muzzie’s brothers Gary and Billy for the Braun family jam that starts every Saturday BBR show.
Muzzie and his brothers didn’t disappoint the crowd, playing the songs they want to hear every year — “13 Miles up the Yankee Fork,” “Me and My Shadow,” and tossing in some skat on the fox trot tune “Mississippi Mud.” They wrapped it up with another crowd favorite “Heart of Idaho,” which Muzzie said he wrote when he and his wife JoAnn lived at Sunbeam, “population 2.”
The three older Brauns joked and jostled around about who was supposed to stand where on each song. Gary dubbed himself “the original Gary Braun. All the other Gary Brauns are like Velveeta — they’re not the real thing,” he shouted as the crowd laughed.
After he invited Django Walker to the stage, Muzzie referred to Walker as “a big old drink of water.” Walker, who played semi-pro basketball in Europe and stands well over 6 feet tall, had to bend down to the microphone and towered over Muzzie.
Walker chimed in on a song written by his father, Jerry Jeff Walker, “Navajo Rug,” which Cody Braun said is his wife’s favorite song. Muzzie dedicated the song to Katy.
When not on the stage, Muzzie could be spotted working the crowd. He posed for a photo with Stacy Johnson, who traveled to Challis from Texas for the festival.
“I’ve always wanted to come to this,” Johnson said of the music festival. “This is the first year we could make it.” Johnson retired from her school administrator position this spring, meaning she could travel in August. “I’m so excited to be here,” she said.
