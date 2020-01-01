Several businesses in Challis, Salmon and Mackay reported excellent sales as the holiday shopping season neared its end, but reserved final judgment till after last-minute shoppers hurried through the doors.
“I like waiting till the end,” said Lou Hess as she scanned outdoor gear for her kids Dec. 23 at The Bent Rod Outdoors in Challis. “It’s fun, it’s a challenge.”
The Bent Rod Outdoors participated in the Challis Shop Hop, an event where people hop from store to store in Challis, collecting stamps for prize drawings and shopping along the way.
Greg Webster, owner of the outdoors store, said the shoppers during that event were good to his business, just like last year. Webster said the month as a whole was good and he moved a lot of merchandise. Webster said he saw a lot of stocking-stuffer items go out the door along with Marmot brand clothing. He said he also sold plenty of hunting gear this winter, but couldn’t cite specifics.
“We’ve been too busy to keep track,” joked Webster.
Webster and his wife, Cheri, saw people come from Salmon do some last-minute shopping before Christmas Day. One of them, Doris Whiting, said she came into the store to shop, but also to say hi to her long-time friends, the Websters. While talking with Greg, Whiting told of a time in Salmon when in 1978, on Christmas Day, people woke up to a minus 45 degree temperature.
In 2019, Salmon’s weather wasn’t so dramatic to prevent some folks from doing late Christmas shopping.
Dylan Brewer, owner of craft store and “local hangout” Paulette’s, said local shoppers had been good to him this holiday season and during an interview a couple of days before Christmas, said he still had customers to wait on. He said he was happy to see a lot of his friends stop by his shop and other local stores for their gifts. He said he sold “a little bit of everything, like decorations, some furniture, crafts supplies and toys.”
“I have customers as little as 3 and as old as 80,” said Brewer. “Some of them come in every year. They always seem to be happy.”
Nathan Dahl of Salmon’s Computer Zen reported similar happy tidings at his family’s electronics store. He said a lot of locals came through and looked for gadgets and toys. He said Black Friday was their busiest day, with a line of excited shoppers waiting outside of the locked store before it opened.
Dahl said “it’s been one of our best years” and that it was a four-year high this time around. He and his parents, Steve and Patti Dahl, sold a lot of mini Atari consoles and micro drones, some of which are so small they fit on a half-dollar coin.
Something that sold well that surprised the Dahls was custom wrapping paper. The Dahls recently purchased an industrial sized printer and sold about 200 feet of wrapping paper covered in family photos, selfies and selfies with aliens in them.
Loren Arfmann, owner of Arfmann’s Four Seasons, said he did well at his Salmon department store. Like Brewer and Dahl, Arfmann and his employees moved a little bit of everything out the door, such as clothing, shoes, toys and some electronics.
“It’s been brisk,” said Arfmann. “When you get swamped it’s a good thing.”
Arfmann credited the successful sales season to local shoppers in Lemhi and Custer counties. He said towns like Salmon and Challis feed each other year-round and successful sales in his store don’t happen without the people in Custer County.
“Between the two counties a business can do very well,” said Arfmann.
Custer County also saw holiday profits made in Mackay, where Mackay Lumber manager Hans Osenga said he had a good month. Mackay Lumber participated in Mackay’s Winter Festival by being one of the stops on a scavenger hunt. Osenga said locals did some shopping during the event and it was indicative of a good sales month overall.
“I’ve sold a lot of my tools and a lot of refrigerators for some reason,” said Osenga. “I don’t know if it’s a wife thing, but we’re doing good.”
Osenga said he had shoppers come in for wrapping paper and lights, but those are typical for the season.
Osenga said next year will be better because he plans on coming up with some Christmas sales to entice shoppers.
The Winter Festival brought business to other stores in Mackay. Zan Morrell, owner of the coffee stop and fishing outlet the Liar’s Den, said he had a lot of visitors come to his store for the holiday event. Morrell said the month overall was “how it was every year, which means a lot of coffee drinkers and fishers.”
Morrell said he sold a lot of stocking stuffers, like pocket knives, lures and other small, fun items. He said business has been slow since a lot of his customers “leave the valley” for winter, but still expects to see a profit when he crunches the number at the end of the year.