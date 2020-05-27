For many Idahoans, May 16 marked the day they could get a haircut for the first time in almost two months. According to local salon owners, they are wasting no time booking appointments.
“It’s been crazy,” Linda Jackson, owner of Eden’s Garden Hair Salon in Salmon, said. “I’ve been trying to keep up.”
Gov. Brad Little’s Idaho Rebounds plan allowed stylists to open their doors on a limited basis on May 16. Jackson reported that as soon as people knew they could make appointments again, it was a mad rush.
Jackson is booked for weeks. She’s been careful when scheduling appointments because she needs to allow herself more time between clients to deep-clean her business. She also limits the number of people in the salon, only allowing herself and the client. People who show up early have to wait outside. She said her salon is “probably safer than the grocery store” because she limits human-to-human contact.
Jackson survived the lockdown, but it was hard to hear how much her clients missed their regular haircuts. She believes a person’s well being is attached to their appearance. Not having regular haircuts can be “hard on people, emotionally,” she said.
Emily Buhr, owner of EB Styles hair salon in Challis, said she also worried for her clients. During the statewide closure, Buhr sold hair coloring kits so her clients could do something with their hair at home.
Now that she can style their hair for them, Buhr said the difficult part will be rescheduling. She started with clients who were canceled at the end of March, when Idahoans were ordered to stay home. She is trying to get to as many clients as possible, but her main priority is to “ensure the safety of my clientele.”
Buhr spends 15 minutes between appointments trying to “kill every virus here.” She sanitizes her chair and tools and anything her clients touch.
Like Jackson, Buhr was flooded with calls for appointments when the governor lifted the restrictions. Booked till the middle of July, Buhr said she’s happy to be back to work.
Owner of Mainly for Him Barber Shop Dennis Darling also said he was happy to return to his business. For two months, Darling said he had to live off of his savings. Because his business didn’t qualify for Little’s pandemic relief, Darling had to use the stimulus money he received from the federal government to open his shop again.
Now that he’s open, Darling said business has been crisp. He’s only taking only one client at a time and clients who show up early wait in their cars.
Darling said the road back to where he was before the lockdown will be long and arduous, but he said as long as he puts in the time, “I’ll get back up.”