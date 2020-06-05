Librarians in Challis, Mackay and Salmon have been wiping down computers and sanitizing books before they reopen their libraries. All the libraries will have limited offerings for the short-term.
“We’re going to have to really rely on patrons,” Challis Public Library Director Becky Mitchell said.
Mitchell and library board members approved and submitted a plan several weeks ago to the state health department, detailing how they will slowly ramp up access to the library during the coming weeks. Because of the small size of the library and a small staff, Mitchell said people using the library will have to be responsible and make sure physical distancing rules are followed.
The Challis library opened June 2. Physical distancing standards are being enforced. No more than six patrons will be allowed in the building at one time and no more than five people will be allowed in the library’s meeting room at the same time. Hours are reduced, too. The library is open from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The procedural changes should allow library staff adequate time to sanitize the library throughout the day, Mitchell said.
Computer use will be limited to 30 minutes per patron on the six public computers. Mitchell asked people who use the computers to sanitize their hands thoroughly before using them and to try and limit computer use to essential business, such as filing for unemployment benefits. Mitchell said the computers will be cleaned after each use, as will the copy and fax machines.
People who need a computer to fill out the 2020 census will have a dedicated computer at the library, Mitchell said.
The library will continue to offer curbside delivery, but Mitchell said she is “absolutely” glad to be open to the public again. It was difficult for Mitchel to furlough her staff and limit the library’s services during the pandemic lockdown. Now that they can let people inside, Mitchell hopes people won’t mind the new rules if it means they have access to their library again.
Mackay Library Director Tina Bethoulle expressed similar hope when she opened the library to the public on May 12. Like Mitchell, Bethoulle chose to have reduced hours.
“Everyone so far has understood the position we’re in,” Bethoulle said. The Mackay Library is open from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. “They’re just happy we’re open.”
Bethoulle said she will enforce increased sanitation and physical distancing in the library. Books dropped off at the library will be quarantined for 24 hours before being handled. Hand sanitizer has been made readily available, Bethoulle said, and computers are farther apart.
Because the coronavirus situation is constantly developing, Bethoulle doesn’t know what new rules and services will become permanent and what will get left behind. She tried curbside delivery during the lockdown, but that failed to become popular with Mackay residents. They prefer to just come inside, Bethoulle said.
Ramona Combs-Stauffer, director of the Salmon Public Library, said her staff will allow people in the library to browse the shelves and use two of the library’s four computers beginning this week. Library workers had allowed only one person in at a time to order a book and leave or they left books in a curbside cabinet for people to pick up.
The library began a progressive opening in mid-May, allowing people to come in from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and use certain reading areas and study tables if they stay 6 feet apart. However, Combs-Stauffer said that didn’t feel like enough.
“We’re a little hesitant to open up, but people are expecting us to,” she said.
Salmon residents were anxious for the library to open because it serves as a popular meeting place, according to Combs-Stauffer. Home to reading groups and pinochle games, Combs-Stauffer said the library serves as a community center in Salmon. People repeatedly approached her in public and asked when they library would open fully.
“People really need the library,” Combs-Stauffer said.
All three librarians said they would like to return to normal operations, but they don’t know when that will be possible. They said all they can do is follow state health department guidelines and continue with their own plans.
According to Mitchell’s plan, the Challis library will return to normal hours of operation on June 15.