A movie produced by Mackay resident Emelie Mahdavian makes its Idaho debut this weekend at the Mackay Main Theater.
“Midnight Traveler,” is scheduled to show at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26. Question and answer sessions with Mahdavian follow each showing. Each showing is preceded by a 6 p.m. reception.
Mahdavian teamed up with director Hassan Fazili and producer Su Kim on the production. It made its world premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival where it won a World Cinema Documentary special jury award. It’s also been shown at the Berlin and San Francisco film festivals, where it received awards.
The movie is in nationwide release through Landmark Theaters, which doesn’t have much of a presence in the interior west, Mahdavian said. Besides, the Mackay showing, it is not scheduled for a normal theater release anywhere nearby. But she’s had some calls from nonprofit groups about showing it at special screenings elsewhere in Idaho. It will air on public television later this year, she said.
”Since we have the theater in Mackay, we’re in a unique position to show it,” she said. Mahdavian and Bill Ford are co-directors of the Mackay Main Theater.
The movie’s synopsis describes it as:
“When the Taliban puts a bounty on Afghan director Hassan Fazili’s head, he is forced to flee the country with his wife, who is also a filmmaker, and two young daughters. Capturing the family’s uncertain journey firsthand, Fazili documents their harrowing trek across numerous borders revealing the danger and uncertainty facing refugees seeking asylum juxtaposed with the unbreakable love shared amongst the family on the run.”
Mahdavian said viewers don’t necessarily need to be fully informed about the Afghan conflicts or refugees to appreciate the movie.
“It’s really about the family and their journey,” she said. “It’s very much the family’s story.”
The 90-minute film was cut from more than 300 hours of footage and 25 hours of voice-over taken during a two-year period, Mahdavian said. Every member of the Fazili family participated in shooting some element of the film.
Mahdavian said she and Fazili met several years ago through a mutual friend and she programmed one of his short films and “was impressed by his work.” Mahdavian speaks Persian and has a Ph.D in the film and media of Central Asia from the University of California, Davis. She was a Fulbright scholar and worked for more than a decade in Central Asian arts. She studied filmmaking at London Film School. She is now a producer in residence in the University of Utah department of film and media arts. The Fazilis live in Germany as their asylum case is pending.
While the Fazili family was attempting to avoid the smuggling route, Mahdavian tried to organize a letter-writing campaign in support of them.
”When their situation deteriorated, I agreed to help Hassan in documenting their life,” she said. “We did not know what the end product would be at that stage, but we felt it was worth capturing and preserving.” Fazili was unable to travel with his laptop, Mahdavian said, so he captured the footage on SD cards “that he guarded until I was able to arrange local contacts in each country to copy and ship the original footage to me in the U.S.,” she said. Once Mahdavian had the footage, Fazili wiped the SD cards and kept shooting new material, making the film production “lightweight and mobile.”
”At the outset none of us fully understood the duration of the journey the family was embarking upon,” Mahdavian said. While the family was in Serbia, she and Fazili spent a month working on story development and recording the voice-over.
The movie title comes from a book that is read by Fazili’s older daughter, Nargis, in the opening minutes of the film. “Ego Monster,” written by Said Bahodne Majrouh, “is a great work of Afghan postmodern literature,” Mahdavian said. Majrouh was a politician, ethnographer and author who spent the last years of his life as a refugee before being assassinated.
Mahdavian said the movie “re-frames an important current event from a unique viewpoint: the perspective of a filmmaking family on the run. What they capture has an incredible intimacy that pushes the film beyond the ‘refugee film’ genre.
”We aimed to make something that was cinematic, not simply a work of reportage,” she said. “In the edit I avoided all establishing shots as a means of keeping the audience immersed in the family’s journey. I often included elements that would normally be trimmed from a shot: the refocus, the reframing and the visual glitches of the mobile phone camera. Throughout we embraced the aesthetic messiness of the journey and the mobile phone footage as an integral part of the nature of this story while also seeking out moments that celebrate the unique artistic perspective of the Fazili family.”
Fazili said as he and Mahdavian worked together she “understood the emotion that was in each scene” and captured the emotions in the edit, even when they weren’t clear in the footage. From hundreds of hours of video she wrote the story so that it both reflects the reality of our lives and also the beauty in the film.”