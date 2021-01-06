With the coronavirus incentivizing people to shop locally, Challis and Salmon business owners and managers reported Christmas shopping capped the year with record highs.
“This is 54-year record year,” Loren Arfmann of Arfmann’s Four Seasons in Salmon said. “And December, it will set a new sales record as well.”
Arfmann attributed it to people staying local. Before the pandemic, people might’ve traveled to places like Idaho Falls for heavy shopping trips. Now, Arfmann said people prefer to either shop online or support small businesses at home.
“It definitely impacted us in a positive way,” Arfmann said.
Owner of The Front Porch, Marci Kopp, reported similar information in Challis. Because of the pandemic, Kopp saw more local shoppers than last year. Kopp said the irony was not lost on her. In the weeks leading up to the holiday shopping season, many projections showed small businesses in the U.S. would suffer from people not coming in, due to the coronavirus or the restrictions used to fight it. However, Kopp said the virus seemed to encourage people to come in.
Chip Berry with 93 Outdoor Sports in Salmon said that rings especially true for outdoor recreation stores. Since the pandemic began, Berry said it has been a struggle to keep shelves stocked, particularly with guns and ammo. Although he enjoyed the heavy sales, Berry said the holiday season was tough when it came to firearms, because distributors have had to deal with more than 6 million guns sold since the pandemic began.
Kopp said she moved a lot of Christmas decorations this season. Thinking that people had a rough year and they wanted some cheering up, Kopp and Lacey Windsor, owner of Challis Floral and Gifts, said they were happy to oblige. Christmas decorations sold well for Windsor, too, along with jewelry and floral bouquets.
Windsor said her year in general was “fantastic,” but that Christmas sales were about the same as they have been in the past. Windsor had worried the virus would make people not want to go out and spend money on Christmas.
One person who wasn’t too nervous about the pandemic negatively affecting Christmas sales was Steve Dahl, owner of Computer Zen in Salmon. Selling out of flat-screen TVs four times and Nintendo gaming consoles three times leading up to the holiday, Dahl said this year went better than last. He agreed that part of this year’s success was locals being homebound.
Dahl wonders what positive, long-term effects the pandemic will have on small, local stores. Because more people shopped locally this year, Dahl thinks they will remember the advantages of supporting local stores.
“They recognize there’s value in buying local,” Dahl said.
Being stuck at home also drove people into hobbies and other projects, which Brenda Sakellaridis at Allied Builders Supply in Challis said helped her store. Sakellaridis said an interesting consequence of the pandemic was people tackled do-it-yourself projects.
While the holiday shopping season wasn’t anything special at the hardware store, Sakellaridis said the year as a whole was “phenomenal.”