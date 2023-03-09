People can join King Arthur, Guinevere, Lancelot and other classic characters in a musical wonderland in Challis on Saturday, March 11.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre production will feature dozens of local youths in the musical adaptation of King Arthur’s Quest.
Performances are scheduled for 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Challis Middle School auditorium. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for senior citizens and children, and $15 for a family for a single show or $25 for a family for both shows.
Playing the title character of King Arthur is Lilly Stebbins.
Other local youths performing are Madeline Hinkle as Guinevere, Tai James as Merlin, Lexi Pierson as the raven, Madgalena Savage as Taliesin, Kade Beason as Lancelot, Kennedi Applegate as the lady of the lake, Garrison Applegate as Uther Pendragon, Parley Banks as Mordred and Madeline Smith as Morgan Le Fey.
The knights are Jaden Shanafelt, Cody Stebbins, Julia Banks, Cheyenne Beason, Skye Woodland and Bella Evans.
The squires are Peyton Runnels, Emily Bryant, Ben Burk, Malcolm Smith, Jessa Burk and Lily Fife.
Camelotians will be played by Madi Nielsen, Caleb Nielsen, Noah Williams, Evan Bryant, McKay Banks, Matthias Patten, Emma Bauchman, Bonny Watson, Kamden Beason and Karsen Shanafelt.
Damsels are Kayla Stebbins, Quincy Laughlin, Paityn Thurber, Emily Stebbins, Natalie Weihausen and Maryele Remington.
Playing the roles of minis are Henry Bauchman, Tessa Thurber, Ella Banks, Hadlee Oerke, Penelope Cahoon, Eric Bauchman, Abbie Solberg, Sam Smith, Arihanna Sunday, Eliza Banks, Sophana DeFranco, Hyrum Nielsen, Kal Laughlin, Bethany Weihausen, Ryann Pierson and Elsie Williams.
