Salt Lake City TV station KSL has reported the Chandler, Arizona, Police Department is investigating an e-mail Lori Vallow-Daybell allegedly sent to her future fifth husband Chad Daybell shortly before her fourth husband Charles Vallow died.
“Arizona police said they’re searching the email for a link to Vallow’s death, which could provide clues in the disappearance of 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Vallow is JJ Vallow’s adoptive father and Ryan’s stepfather,” reported KSL.
Lori and Chad married about two weeks after Chad’s first wife Tammy Daybell died suddenly on Oct. 19, 2019, at the couple’s shared Salem home. Charles Vallow was killed in July following what was initially described as a domestic dispute between Charles and Lori Vallow-Daybell’s brother Alex Cox. Alex died in December of unconfirmed causes. Everyone who witnessed the shooting is either in jail, dead or missing.
KSL reported that Chad Daybell reported being happily married to Tammy Daybell in September 2015. It also showed pictures of the couple on their first wedding anniversary as well as pictures of the couple with one of their children. The couple had been married 28 years before Tammy Daybell's death. The popular librarian was buried in Springville, Utah, three days following her death. After the Vallow children turned up missing and Chad’s quick marriage to their mother, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office took a second look at Tammy’s death, deemed it suspicious and had her body exhumed in December. Obituary results are pending and could take as much as a year to be analyzed.
In the meantime, KSL reports Chandler police are also reviewing an e-mail that Charles Vallow sent to a brother-in-law, Adam Cox, on June 29, 2019.
“It is suspicious, and it draws various questions that we would need to ask Lori and Tylee and possibly Chad to get to the bottom of it,” Sgt. Jason McClimans with the Chandler Police Department told KSL.
According to KSL, Charles Vallow reported his wife created an email alias for him and wrote to Chad Daybell under that name inviting him to visit Arizona and write a book.
“Excerpts from the message said in part: “I would gladly fly you down here early next week … you could stay in our guest room like before. I hate to take you away from your family, but I would definitely make it worth your time. With Admiration, Charles.”
Charles said he questioned the relationship between his wife and Chad and suspected something was up between the pair.
“She will not explain it … I am going to send it to Chad Daybell’s wife. Her name is Tammy and I found her email address on their website too … I’ve got her cell number too,” he said.
It wasn’t known if Tammy received the e-mail or if Charles had called her.
Chandler police told KSL they’re considering sending detectives to question Lori Vallow after her extradition to Idaho.
“I most likely think they will try to interview her again. We would love to sit down and talk to Lori,” McClimans said.
Chad Daybell has not been charged with any crime. Lori Vallow-Daybell faces two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court.