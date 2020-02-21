Hawaii’s Kauai Police Department arrested 47-year-old Lori Vallow-Daybell on Feb. 20 on a Madison County Court arrest warrant. Her bail has been set at $5 million.
The Kauai Police Department issued a press release announcing that officers had taken Vallow-Daybell into custody. It wasn’t clear where she was when police arrested her.
Vallow-Daybell and her new husband, Chad Daybell, have been the subject of intense media scrutiny and a police investigation that has spanned from Idaho to Arizona to Hawaii.
Lori’s children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, went missing in September. Their grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock, contacted the Rexburg Police Department in September, expressing concern that they hadn’t heard from either child in weeks. That spurred the ongoing investigation.
Lori was issued a court order to return the children to Rexburg by Jan. 30, but she refused to comply. As a result, she has been charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, by the Madison County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, according to the press release from the Kauai police.
“She was also charged with arrests and seizures -- resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court -- willful disobedience of court process or order,” the release said.
Kauai Police Chief Todd G. Rabuck thanked the Kauai community for its help in finding and keeping tabs on Lori and Chad.
“We also want to thank everyone for their patience while investigators worked diligently to comprehensively gather everything they needed in order to obtain this arrest warrant,” he said.
Chad was not arrested.
According to the Kauai Police Department’s Facebook page, the Rexburg Police Department asked for its help in finding Lori and Chad. A judge in Hawaii’s Fifth Circuit of the District Court ordered a warrant be served in Hawaii, where Chad and Lori have been living for more than a month.
On Jan. 25, Kauai police gave Lori the Idaho order to return her children to officials in Madison County. The following day, Hawaii police officers presented a search warrant related to the Rexburg case on the Vallow-Daybells’ rental car. The also served a search warrant on the condo the pair were renting in Princeville.
“Vallow will now attend a hearing on Kauai ... where she will have an opportunity to waive or fight her extradition to Idaho. Once in Idaho, she will face her criminal charges,” reported the Facebook page.
Kauai police report there was never any indication that Tylee and J.J. were ever in Kauai. Police there say that Vallow isn’t facing any charges in Kauai.