Kids Killed Doomsday Plot Sentencing

Lori Vallow Daybell is seen during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony on July 31. Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival. 

 Tony Blakeslee/East Idaho News

BOISE — Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival in a case that included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse.

Vallow Daybell was found guilty in May of killing her two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband's previous wife. Vallow Daybell will serve three life sentences one after the other, the judge said.


