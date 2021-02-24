The Lost and Wood river basins benefited from the late January snowfall caused by an atmospheric river event that dumped several feet of snow in the Sierra Mountains of California.
In the February Idaho water supply outlook, State Conservationist Curtis Elke reported that the two nearby basins “finally experienced large increases in their snow water content” from that storm.
“The storm brought an otherwise dry January to normal precipitation totals,” he wrote. The Big Wood basin received 102 percent of normal precipitation, while the Little Wood received 120 percent.
Across all of Idaho’s basins, snowpack grew in January, compared to the prior month, he said, but remains below normal.
Several basins started to catch up to historical normal snowpack levels, Elke said. The Salmon basin is at 86 percent of normal, the Big Lost is at 70 percent, Little Lost at 82 percent, Big Wood at 82 percent and Little Wood at 73 percent.
The Salmon River basin received relatively steady precipitation in January, according to Elke’s report, garnering 93 percent of normal precipitation. The basin remains below average for precipitation this water year — 79 percent of normal. Snowpack is 86 percent of normal. The Little Salmon sub-basin is better off, reporting 101 percent normal snowpack.
The Big Lost basin has received 66 percent of normal precipitation. The Big Wood has received 75 percent of normal.
Despite relatively low precipitation so far this water year, Elke said Mackay Reservoir is at 99 percent of normal capacity for Feb. 1. Little Wood Reservoir is below average, holding 78 percent of normal and Magic Reservoir holds just 36 percent of normal capacity.