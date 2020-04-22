The Lost River Basin, along with the Upper Snake River Basin, were the only two parts of Idaho to receive above-average precipitation in March, according to the April water supply outlook prepared by the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Two storms at the end of March brought between 1 and 3 inches of moisture to central Idaho, pushing the two basins to between 110 and 120 percent of average for the month. The major storms left some precipitation in nearly all parts of the Gem State, State Conservationist Curtis Elke reported.
April 1 marks the halfway point for the 2020 water year and is near the end of the state’s climatic wet season, Elke wrote, so conservation service staffers now have a more clear picture of the water outlook for the year.
As of April 1, all of Idaho had received less precipitation than normal with the most notable shortfalls persisting in the Lost and Wood basins.
Even with below-normal precipitation in March, slight snowpack improvements were seen across much of the state, Elke said. It indicates that little snowmelt occurred and the March precipitation was mostly snow, not rain.
“The most substantial snowpack improvements occurred in the Little Wood and Lost River basins,” he said, and extended east to the Upper Snake basin.
Generally, April 1 is when snowpack reaches its seasonal maximum in Idaho. Current conditions show normal peak snowpack has been exceeded in the Panhandle, Clearwater, Upper Snake, Bear River and Southside Snake basins. But the Salmon, Wood, Lost and West Central basins have below-normal snowpack peaks.
Total precipitation in March in the Lost and Wood basins ranged from 70 to 125 percent of normal across the sub-basins, pushing the totals for the year in those basins to between 60 and 100 percent, he said. Snowpack totals on April 1 ranged from 60 to 105 percent of normal.
Streamflow forecasts for the Lost and Wood basins predict that runoff will be between 20 and 60 percent of normal, compared to predictions of 80 to 120 percent for the rest of the state.
Reservoirs in the Lost and Wood basins are above normal. Mackay Reservoir is at 131 percent, Little Wood at 140 percent and Magic at 168 percent of normal.
The Salmon River Basin received between 60 and 130 percent of normal precipitation in March, according to Elke’s report, leaving the year-to-date precipitation ranging from 65 to 125 percent of normal.
Conditions often vary significantly in this basin, he said, “since it captures a wide range of areas from the Little Salmon River drainage near New Meadows, all the way to the Lemhi drainage near Montana.”
Late March storms increased snowpack water content by 2 to 4 inches in the western side of the Salmon River Mountains and by 1 to 2 inches on the eastern side, the report states.
Streamflow forecasts in the Salmon basin range from 75 to 105 percent of normal.