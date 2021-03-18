February’s snowfall and cold temperatures brought snowpack levels across most of Idaho to near- or above-normal conditions, according to the March 1 snow survey conducted by the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Most of Idaho stands at normal to above-normal snowpack, the NRCS reports, but not the Lost and Wood river basins where low snowpack coming on the heels of a previous dry water year and low-to moderate-reservoir storage levels “raise concerns about ample water supply,” State Conservationists Curtis Elke stated in the report.
“It is possible that a few big storms in the next few months could switch this narrative,” Elke said. Elke said he still expects some irrigation water shortages in the Lost and Wood river basins. Mackay Reservoir stands at 98 percent of normal capacity for March 1.
So far this water year, which began Oct. 1, 2020, the Big Lost basin stands at 64 percent of normal and the Little Lost is at 76 percent. Precipitation in February in the Little Lost basin registered 103 percent of normal, compared to the historic monthly average, making it the outlier in the region, Elke said.
Current snowpack in the Lost River basin is below average, the report shows. It’s at 67 percent of normal in the Big Lost and 85 percent of normal in the Little Lost.
“Chances of reaching normal peak snow water equivalent snowpack levels continue to diminish ... in the Little Wood and Big Lost basins,” he wrote. “Currently they are less than 60 percent of their normal peak” snow water equivalent with about a month left in the typical accumulation period.
The news was better in the Salmon River basin. February precipitation in the Salmon basin was above average, at 137 percent of normal, brining the total for the water year there to 90 percent of normal.
The lower-middle Salmon sub-basin holds the greatest accumulation of precipitation this year, standing at 102 percent of normal precipitation. Likewise the snowpack in that basin is the highest of any sub-basin in the Salmon basin, at 110 percent of normal. The Salmon basin holds 101 percent of normal precipitation and about 76 percent of its normal peak snow water equivalent.
According to Elke’s report, the April through July streamflow forecasts for the Salmon basin range from 84 percent to 93 percent of normal.
Streamflow conditions in the Salmon basin are expected to range between 70 and 100 percent of normal this spring, but to be below normal in the Lost and Wood river basins, according to the report.