The Wood and Lost river basins set a new record low for monthly precipitation in February, according to the March 1 water supply outlook prepared by the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Five months into the water year, which runs from Oct. 1 though May 31, the Lost and Wood basins have yet to see a single month with above-normal precipitation, according to Supervisory Hydrologist Daniel Tappa. January precipitation was near normal in the two basins, he said.
“Resulting water-year precipitation totals are abysmal and now approaching half of normal for the Oct. 1 to March 1 period,” his report states. Tappa acknowledges there’s time to make up ground in the next several months, but “it’s looking likely the overall water picture will be below normal in the Wood and Lost basins.
“The Wood and Lost basins have the most concerning water outlook in Idaho,” Tappa said. Snowpack in the two basins ranges from 50 to 70 percent of normal. The exception is the Little Lost Basin, which holds near normal snowpack, at 90 percent.
The good news might be that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s prediction center suggests an “increased likelihood for above-normal precipitation” in March, he wrote.
Moderate snowpack gains were observed throughout Idaho during February, but not in the Lost and Wood basins. Most of the state experienced normal to slightly below normal average temperatures because of cloudless skies. That situation is important to preserve spring snowpack “because it results in a net energy loss from snow to the atmosphere,” Tappa wrote. That’s the exact opposite of what’s needed for snowmelt, he said.
The Lost and Wood basins received between 50 and 70 percent of normal snowfall last month.
“More snow is needed in the Wood and Lost basins in order to secure an adequate water supply,” the report states.
Streamflow forecasts in the Wood and Lost basins range from 20 to 60 percent of normal, but forecasts for the rest of the state range from 80 to 120 percent of normal.
Reservoirs in the Lost and Wood basins are holding above-normal storage, offering water users some good news, Tappa said. Mackay Reservoir is at 134 percent of normal. Little Wood Reservoir stands at 145 percent of normal and Magic Reservoir is at 186 percent of average.
The eastern basin of the Salmon River watershed received well above-normal precipitation last month but the western basin received only between 50 and 100 percent of normal, the report shows. That didn’t change the overall picture though, according to the report. All sub-basins of the Salmon basin stand between 75 and 100 percent of normal. The average for the entire Salmon River basin improved 6 percent from Feb. 1 to March 1, reaching 87 percent of normal.
Snowpack totals for the Salmon basin range from 70 to 140 percent of normal.