Weather in Idaho began to shift in January when a series of “potent weather systems” began spreading across the Gem State on New Year’s Eve, bringing much-needed precipitation after a record-dry November and a drier-than-normal December, according to the Feb. 1 water supply outlook report from the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
January precipitation was much above normal for nearly all the state’s river basins, ranging from about 125 to 175 percent of normal. The Lost and Wood river basins were the exception, tallying only about 80 to 100 percent of normal precipitation, leaving those regions between 60 and 70 percent of normal precipitation so far this year. Water year to-date totals are below normal for most Idaho basins. The water year begins Oct. 1.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s climate prediction center suggests an increased likelihood for above-normal February precipitation, which could lead to improved precipitation totals, the report notes.
Snowpack increased in the first half of January, the report states, but mild temperatures in the second half of the month allowed for some melting at lower elevations. Most basins are within 10 percent of normal snowpack.
However, the Lost and Wood river basins stand at only between 65 and 80 percent of normal. January’s precipitation helped the two basins, but January storms with predominant north and northwest tracks prevented the two basins from getting the same volume of snow as the rest of the state.
Reservoir storage continues to reflect the carryover from last year in the two basins. Mackay Reservoir is 75 percent full and Little Wood Reservoir is at 70 percent. Across the state reservoir storage ranges from 140 to 190 percent of normal.
Monthly precipitation ranged from 80 to 105 percent of normal in the Lost and Wood basins in January. The basins have the lowest water year precipitation in the state, ranging from 60 to 75 percent of normal, including 70 percent in the Little Wood and 90 percent in the Little Lost.
The Salmon River basin received about 135 percent of normal precipitation last month, the report shows. But, the basin stands at only 80 percent of normal. The snowpack was not able to recover from November and December low totals, but is getting closer to normal, according to the report. Snowpack for all subdrainages in the Salmon basin ranges from 80 to 110 percent of normal.