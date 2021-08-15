Jonathan LeBlanc began working as the district ranger for the Salmon-Challis Forest's Lost River District in Mackay on Aug. 2.
He most recently worked in Taos, New Mexico, for the Bureau of Land Management as assistant field manager for resources.
LeBlanc began his professional career as a soil conservationist for the Natural Resource Conservation Service in Washington and worked as a forest soil scientist for both the Hoosier National Forest in Indiana and the Helena-Lewis and Clark Forest in Montana.
LeBlanc attended graduate school at the University of Idaho. He's a native of Nunez, Louisiana.