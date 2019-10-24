Arco’s Lost Rivers Medical Center will open Idaho’s newest surgical center Oct. 29 with a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon.
Brad Huerta, the CEO of Lost Rivers, said the new surgery center offers a “huge service line.” The facility will allow for elective surgeries like colonoscopies, appendectomies and colostomies.
“We can now do a whole variety of operations that people would’ve had to drive one to two hours to go to in the past,” Huerta said.
Huerta said because Lost Rivers is a rural hospital, the surgical center will focus on non-emergency surgeries. Surgeries that require immediate attention from specialists, like a cardiologist performing a bypass, will not happen at Lost Rivers. Patients will still need to travel to larger hospitals for those types of operations.
Because Arco and the surrounding has a low population, it’s not necessary to include emergency surgeries in Lost Rivers’ service line.
Surgeries will be provided on an outpatient basis. People will come to the surgical center with a health issue, the surgery will be scheduled and a surgeon will come to the hospital to perform the process. Huerta said visiting surgeons have been impressed at the size of the operating room.
Lost Rivers Operations Manager Curt Fresh said hospitals need to meet certain requirements when building new facilities. Lost Rivers wanted to build two operating rooms, but didn’t have the space required. Therefore, Fresh and Huerta decided to build one large operating room.
“When we had guys from Bingham visit the OR, the first thing they always said was ‘huge,’” said Fresh.
Huerta said the facility has been a long time coming. Plans to build the surgery center began in 2001.
“When all is said and done we had to spend about $3.5 million for the facility,” said Huerta. “Over the last couple of years we squirreled away enough to begin building.”
According to Huerta, the last 20 years were hard on the hospital financially. In 2010 Lost Rivers filed for bankruptcy and owed millions in debt. It wasn’t until Huerta took over as CEO in 2013 the hospital was able to be profitable enough to put plans for the surgical center into action.
“Despite having no help, we got this facility built,” said Huerta.
Another reason for the delay was because a joint venture between Lost Rivers and Bingham Memorial fell through. It would have allowed Bingham and Lost Rivers to fund the facility together and included a deal where Bingham would provide surgeons and Lost Rivers would provide the operating room.
However, only hospitals with a rural designation from the Census Bureau are allowed to enter into joint ventures. Huerta said Arco is classified as a major metropolitan area by the Census Bureau, which means the joint venture couldn’t happen.
Despite the setbacks, Huerta said he is proud of how his staff worked to get the surgical center up and running. He said staff members volunteered parts of their paychecks for the surgery center, an indication of community support.
“This is the fruition of decades of giving,” said Huerta. “It’s a fun thing to be a part of.”