Two snowmobilers on their way to a lodge on the south end of the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness had to make do with the open air for a night after they got lost.
“They just took a wrong turn when they shouldn’t have,” Sawtooth Search and Rescue Commander Gary Gadwa said.
The two riders left Stanley on one snowmobile Feb. 27, Gadwa said. They left late in the day, not a good idea, he said, because it’s better to head into the backcountry as early as possible. They took the Bear Valley turnoff on Idaho Highway 21 and were making their way to a lodge operated by Deadwood Outfitters when Gadwa said they made a wrong turn that took them to Dagger Falls, about 30 miles from their destination.
Lodge workers became concerned because the snowmobilers are experienced, so they contacted search and rescue volunteers, Gadwa said. Searchers went out that night looking for the lost riders, but couldn’t find them. There were too many tracks in the snow to accurately follow any particular set.
The next morning, when search and rescue workers were out looking again, they learned the snowmobilers found their way to the lodge at about 8:30 a.m.