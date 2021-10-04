Through willpower, a belief in community cooperation and a trust that disc golf is the fastest-growing sport in the world, Mackay resident Ben Sanders guided the construction and completion of a disc golf course.
Living down the road from the course on Capitol Avenue, Sanders said a big appeal of the sport is it’s open to almost everyone. “I saw guys in their 90s playing” in Alabama, where he first learned about the sport. Stationed at the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, Sanders said a friend got in his ear 14 or so years ago about disc golf.
Becoming enamored with the skill-heavy game, Sanders wanted to keep the fun going when he retired in 2019 and came home to Mackay. Recognizing that a a chunk of city property that starts at the wooden ticket booth at the Custer County Fairgrounds could benefit from some sprucing up, Sanders went to City Council members with a proposal.
Council members agreed to give the weed-infested property over for a public disc golf course with the understanding that Sanders would be responsible for every aspect of creating and maintaining the area.
Once he received approval, Sanders immediately bought an old red pickup as a course maintenance vehicle. In the spring of 2020, Sanders and volunteers he convinced to help used donated equipment and set to work. They cleared out weeds, created obstacles on the nine holes and built tee boxes with signs. Today the cleaned-up course is recognized by the Professional Disc Golf Association.
Particularly proud of the hole signs, Sanders said they show how local business owners invested in the course. Each sign’s bottom third is dedicated to advertising a local business or organization. That was part of the deal Sanders cut to afford the glossy, metal signs that explain their respective hole and the options to move the baskets golfers aim for.
Being able to move the baskets is one way Sanders shows his commitment to being a good neighbor. With the county fairgrounds, all-terrain-vehicle trails and snowmobile trails nearby, Sanders knew there was potential the course would bump against other uses. However, since disc golfers can move baskets based on skill level or because trailers parked nearby for the Custer County Fair are in the way, Sanders said they can play through without conflict.
“I wanted to make this course as compatible as possible with everything that goes on here,” Sanders said.
With the disc golf course looking respectable, Sanders said it has increased the game’s profile in Mackay. People who originally assisted in its construction, like local teenagers, have come back with an interest in regularly playing the course, according to Sanders.
Because he wanted other Mackay citizens to take ownership of the disc golf course, Sanders took as much input as he could from volunteers. The reason for log benches at tee boxes, Sanders said, is because there was a lot of dead wood at the course and local teens thought people might want somewhere to sit while playing a round.
Speaking about youths, Sanders said a public service the course provides is giving Mackay kids something productive to do. Admitting Mackay doesn’t offer young adults many options to positively spend their free time, Sanders said they can now get outside and play disc golf.
Although people in and out of Mackay are learning about the course and enjoying it, Sanders said there’s more work to be done. There’s nowhere in town to buy or rent the drivers, putters or discs needed for a game, Sanders said. He’s gone to local businesses trying to figure out what it would take for them to carry disc golf supplies, but there isn’t yet enough interest in the sport for that to happen, he said.
Until people can get their own discs, Sanders said they are welcome to borrow from him. He keeps his disc bag in the red maintenance pickup, parked outside his blue-roofed home on Capitol. All he asks is that people let him know in advance they’re borrowing the items.
“So far, not one’s gone missing,” Sanders said as he proudly displayed his aerial arsenal.