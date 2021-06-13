Salmon residents are so anxious to use the new Nep and Mary Ellen Lynch Center, some of them are already organizing basketball tournaments ahead of its completion.
“If the insurance company will allow it, we’d definitely love for people to come in,” project manager Ken Armstrong said.
Armstrong, who’s helping build the facility on behalf of the Salmon Education Foundation, said volunteers are pushing hard to have the new Salmon High School athletics center ready for at least a partial open house by July 1.
“We can see the end of the tunnel,” he said, now that the main gym floor is painted and bleachers installed. Lockers are to be installed this week, Armstrong said, followed by the elevator to the second floor.
People are making plans to use the two basketball courts and auxiliary gym that can be fitted to multiple uses. A Salmon student wants to hold an alumni basketball tournament there as her senior project, Armstrong said, and she’d like to do it in conjunction with the open house.
Volunteers want the gym to be ready by Salmon’s Independence Day celebration. A lot of former Salmon Savages come home to visit their families and old stomping grounds, Armstrong said, which would make it a perfect time for alumni to stop by and celebrate the new facility.
However, if people are allowed in the building next month, it will be at half capacity. The elevator won’t be ready till later in the summer, Armstrong said, which means the second floor won’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Personally excited to see the project finished, Armstrong said he and his co-manager Harry Shanafelt have put in a lot of hours on the building. Looking forward to when he can “re-retire,” Armstrong said volunteering his time is the least he can do.
Armstrong and other volunteers have spent about 14 months using donated materials to build the $5 million Lynch Center. The project started in March 2019 after Nep Lynch, a longtime supporter of the Salmon community, donated $2.5 million to get the project off the ground.