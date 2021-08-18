Engines are expected to rumble into Mackay Saturday, Aug. 21 for the Mackay Show and Shine car show.
The show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Memorial Grove Park, which is commonly referred to as Tank Park.
Organizer Mick Hoover said there’s no entry free and pre-registration is not required.
People can just show up with their autos, park them on the grass, register and join the fun, he said.
Hoover has already heard from people in Twin Falls, Carey, Arco, Challis and Mackay who have said they’ll bring their rides to the event.
Food vendors will be set up and oldies music will help set the mood for the fun, Hoover said.
For more information, contact Hoover at 208-589-3109.