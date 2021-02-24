Following a snow storm that dropped about a foot of snow on Mackay, Mayor Wayne Olsen and City Council members debated changing how the sidewalk at City Hall is cleared of snow.
Olsen explained during a Feb. 9 council meeting that when the city’s two maintenance workers head out at 4 a.m. to plow snow they have a list of priority streets. They start with Main Street, Olsen said, and then clear out the ambulance shed and fire hall so emergency vehicles can come and go. After that comes the streets around Mackay schools. Once that is finished they move on to the rest of the city.
Councilman Dean Wall said he saw city clerks outside City Hall shoveling snow and he wanted to know why the maintenance workers didn’t do that shoveling. It take less than 20 minutes, according to Wall, and he doesn’t think city maintenance workers are too busy to shovel the sidewalk.
According to Olsen, after the maintenance workers complete their snow removal route, which is about 10 to 12 miles in two directions, they’re “dog tired” and pushing their eight-hour work shifts. Labor laws are strict when it comes to the hours people spend working behind the wheel, and Olsen said the city could be liable if the maintenance crew exceeds the hour limit and is involved in an accident while driving a snowplow. Olsen said he asked maintenance workers about the sidewalk and they said they are willing to do the work, but they might need to be paid overtime.
The conversation got heated, and Wall questioned if Olsen was overblowing the risks of having city maintenance workers shovel in front of City Hall. Firm in his stance, Wall said maintenance workers should shovel sidewalks at City Hall.
Olsen retorted that city employees are doing the best job they can given the parameters they have to work under. Olsen also said if removing snow at City Hall is so important and takes such little effort, perhaps council members could take the time to remove it.
The matter was put to rest after Olsen agreed to ask city maintenance workers if they can make time in their work schedules to shovel the sidewalk at City Hall, with the understanding that if they get bogged down they can expect help from council members.