Mackay City Council members approved the purchase of a new $8,200 snowplow at their Jan. 12 meeting.
“We’ve been trying to get one for about five years,” Mayor Wayne Olsen said about the snowplow after the meeting. Mackay council meetings are held by telephone to allow for adequate physical distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Other priorities came up, the mayor said, and drew funds away from purchasing a plow for the city’s smaller dump truck. With a V-shaped design, the new plow will better clear Mackay streets than the larger plow city workers currently use. Because it isn’t very maneuverable, the bigger dump truck with its plow can’t get snow out of alleys, city-owned parking lots or other tight areas. City workers have to use a backhoe to remove that snow, which is expensive in terms of both time and fuel, Olsen said.
The new plow, which can be adjusted and angled to fit the need, will be purchased as soon as possible, Olsen said.
“We should have it within the next week,” Olsen said the day after the meeting.
The new snowplow should last for many years, the mayor said, as long as city workers keep it maintained. Maintenance includes replacing the cutting edge at the bottom of the plow periodically. People can help the city avoid replacing the cutting edge too soon by not pushing snow from their property into the street where the plow has to move it again. When people do shovel snow into the street, it gets compacted and becomes icy. Those icy spots dull the blade faster than snow.
Olsen said people should expect to see immediate benefits from the smaller unit. Piles of snow that accumulate in the middle of streets and at intersections from plows will now be removed more expediently, which means less hazardous conditions for people driving Mackay streets.